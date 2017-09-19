18 September 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Ondo Judiciary Sacks 190 Magistrates, Senior Registrars

By Tope Fayehun

Akure — No fewer than 190 Magistrates and Senior Registrars have been kicked out of service by Ondo State judiciary over what it termed' irregular appointments'.

LEADERSHIP gathered that about 70 magistrates and Senior Registrars have received the letter of suspension or termination of appointments at the weekend.

It was also learnt that the others who are yet to get their letters would get it within the week.

Most affected by the purge in the state judiciary were the Magistrates and Senior Registrars employed by the State Judicial Service Commission (JSC) between 2011 and 2016.

The Chief Judge of the state by the act setting up the State JSC is the Chairman. Justices Olaseinde Kumuyi (rtd) and Temitayo Osoba were the Chief Judges when the perceived "irregular appointments" were made.

According to the letter titled "Letter of Suspension" dated September 13 and made available to LEADERSHIP read "due to perceived irregularities and lack of due process in your appointment as a Senior Registrar (functioning as a Staff Attorney) in the Ondo State Judiciary within the Judicial Service of the State the Honourable Acting Chief Judge/Chairman of Judicial Service Commission has directed your immediate suspension from the Judicial Service pending plenary consideration and review of the propriety of your appointment process."

The letter which was signed by the Secretary of the JSC, IIEF, ZD Egbunu, mandated them to handover any government property in your possession to the Chief Registrar please.

