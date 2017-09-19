Partners Group has conferred the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) with a Golden Ribbon Award for its innovation in the prevention of corruption and increased efficiency in providing services to its clientele.

The Golden Ribbon Award is given to institutions in recognition of their innovations and new ideas to spur economic progress.

RTSA public relations head Fredrick Mubanga said in a statement that the Agency's director Zindaba Soko, who received the award, said it was gratifying that stakeholders had recognised efforts the institution was making in uplifting the country's road safety profile.

Mr Soko said the Agency was in the process of implementing its strategic plan anchored on making RTSA becoming a world-class regulator of a road transport system that ensured safety for all road users.

"Very soon we will be launching one of the biggest and advanced road safety management systems in the world," Mr Soko said. "In Africa, Zambia will be the only country with such a system that is skilled towards the African environment."

Mr Soko said the hard work by RTSA staff had led to the reduction of road traffic accidents by 16 per cent from January to June, 2017, compared to the same period last year.

Partners Group commercial director Ray Willbern said RTSA had from the introduction of the Electronic Zambia Transport Information System (e-ZAMTIS) increased efficiency in the provision of its services.

Mr Willbern said RTSA's innovation had further reduced corruption and time in acquiring services to its clients.