Lesotho: Alliance Francaise Hosts Poets

Bangladesh-born poet, Hassan Masum, conducted a creative writing workshop for nine local poets at Alliance Francaise in Maseru this past week as part of efforts of ensuring growth and continuity in poetic expression.

Masum said the aim of the workshop was to tap into raw talent as well as "foster unity between Lesotho and Bangladeshi poetry".

He encouraged writers to publish their work as well as spice it up by using their native languages.

He further appealed for funding to enable him to spread the workshops to other districts in the country.

Alliance Francaise Director Remi Beghin whose organisation hosted the workshop, said Lesotho was full of untapped talent, adding local writers had to dedicate more time to perfecting their skills and recitals of their work.

"There is need for local artistes to polish their skills," Mr Beghin said.

One of the facilitators, Radah Pillai said it was important for writers to draw inspiration from their surroundings and to be being original.

One of the participants, Liketso Ramafikeng, said the workshop had helped her hone her skills.

"I did not study literature at school and I just wrote poetry out of instinct.

"But this workshop has certainly helped me and made me aware of the importance of studying other poets' work," Ms Ramafikeng said.