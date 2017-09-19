19 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: You Stole Our Victory, Jubilee Supporters Tell Supreme Court

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Brian Moseti/Daily Nation
Jubilee supporters protest outside the Supreme Court.
By Sam Kiplagat

Hundreds of Jubilee supporters have held demonstrations outside the Supreme Court accusing the country's top court of "stealing their victory".

Waving placards, the demonstrators, mostly youth accused the judges of rendering an illegal judgment.

They said the court should have ordered for a recount of the votes following a petition filed by the Nasa coalition after President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared winner of the August 8 election.

The demo was held as Kenyans await the full judgment of the court.

It also comes amid petitions filed at the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) seeking the removal of judges Philomena Mwilu (Deputy Chief Justice) and Isaac Lenaola.

JSC members were also meeting at the Supreme Court amid the petitions.

The demonstrators had earlier converged at Uhuru Park.

They were shouting "Maraga must go" and "Uhuru mpaka 2022".

More on This

Supreme Court to Make Full Judgement on Poll Petition Case

The Supreme Court will tomorrow issue the full judgment on the petition that led to the nullification of the August 8… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.