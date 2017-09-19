Kenya: You Stole Our Victory, Jubilee Supporters Tell Supreme Court

Hundreds of Jubilee supporters have held demonstrations outside the Supreme Court accusing the country's top court of "stealing their victory".

Waving placards, the demonstrators, mostly youth accused the judges of rendering an illegal judgment.

They said the court should have ordered for a recount of the votes following a petition filed by the Nasa coalition after President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared winner of the August 8 election.

The demo was held as Kenyans await the full judgment of the court.

It also comes amid petitions filed at the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) seeking the removal of judges Philomena Mwilu (Deputy Chief Justice) and Isaac Lenaola.

JSC members were also meeting at the Supreme Court amid the petitions.

The demonstrators had earlier converged at Uhuru Park.

They were shouting "Maraga must go" and "Uhuru mpaka 2022".