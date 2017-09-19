Lesotho: Learners Receive Book Donations

GRADE one pupils from Iketsetseng and Mejametalana Primary Schools recently received colouring books from Little Feet Foundation.

The books were donated at two separate functions at the schools.

This was the second edition of the colouring books donation by the Little Feet Foundation Lesotho under the sponsorship of Metropolitan Lesotho.

The Director of Little Feet Foundation, 'Masenate Lerotholi, said they were a non-profit organisation that was established in November 2014 with the aim of providing psychological services to children in various childcare facilities and orphanages in Lesotho.

"The primary objective of the organisation is to help with the counselling of young vulnerable children who lost their parents to HIV/AIDS and are affected by pandemic," Ms Lerotholi said.

She also said that the Foundation was appealing sponsorship to further help the vulnerable children.

For his part, the Metropolitan Lesotho Business Development Consultant, Thabang Mapena, said the insurance giant found it necessary to cater for children's education through a policy called My Future Provider.

This is a structured savings product that is designed to meet the educational needs of children from paying off their fees to the buying of all the essential equipment needed for school.

Mapena added that the colouring books were mainly sponsored by My Future Provider policy as it specifically caters for the education of children.

"We as Metropolitan figured that since the future of the country is entirely in the hands of children, it is our duty to see to it that that future is taken care of.

"Metropolitan therefore found it vital to fund Little Feet Foundation's initiative in an effort to support the future of the children," Mr Mapena said.

Iketsetseng Primary School Principal, 'Malineo Mokhanya, thanked Little Feet Foundation and Metropolitan for donating to their school.

Ms Mokhanya also hailed the cordial relations between the school and the two organisations.