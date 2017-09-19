16 September 2017

Lesotho Times (Maseru)

Lesotho: Learners Receive Book Donations

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tokelo Rasephei

GRADE one pupils from Iketsetseng and Mejametalana Primary Schools recently received colouring books from Little Feet Foundation.

The books were donated at two separate functions at the schools.

This was the second edition of the colouring books donation by the Little Feet Foundation Lesotho under the sponsorship of Metropolitan Lesotho.

The Director of Little Feet Foundation, 'Masenate Lerotholi, said they were a non-profit organisation that was established in November 2014 with the aim of providing psychological services to children in various childcare facilities and orphanages in Lesotho.

"The primary objective of the organisation is to help with the counselling of young vulnerable children who lost their parents to HIV/AIDS and are affected by pandemic," Ms Lerotholi said.

She also said that the Foundation was appealing sponsorship to further help the vulnerable children.

For his part, the Metropolitan Lesotho Business Development Consultant, Thabang Mapena, said the insurance giant found it necessary to cater for children's education through a policy called My Future Provider.

This is a structured savings product that is designed to meet the educational needs of children from paying off their fees to the buying of all the essential equipment needed for school.

Mapena added that the colouring books were mainly sponsored by My Future Provider policy as it specifically caters for the education of children.

"We as Metropolitan figured that since the future of the country is entirely in the hands of children, it is our duty to see to it that that future is taken care of.

"Metropolitan therefore found it vital to fund Little Feet Foundation's initiative in an effort to support the future of the children," Mr Mapena said.

Iketsetseng Primary School Principal, 'Malineo Mokhanya, thanked Little Feet Foundation and Metropolitan for donating to their school.

Ms Mokhanya also hailed the cordial relations between the school and the two organisations.

Lesotho

Political Violence Unleashes 'Reign of Terror' - Opposition

The June 2017 elections were supposed to soothe the troubled politics of Lesotho, a tiny enclave surrounded on all sides… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Lesotho Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.