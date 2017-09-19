18 September 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: President Barrow Attends Maiden UN General Assembly

By Kebba Jeffang

The Gambian President Adama Barrow on Sunday departed Banjul to attend his maiden United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York.

"His Excellency, Mr. Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia will travel to New York to attend the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly," the statement says.

President Barrow is expected to address the General Assembly and participate in the general debates, while members of his delegation attend other high level sessions. He will also meet with Gambians during his visit, it added.

This will be the first time President Barrow will be participating in the UNGA Summit since coming into office in January after the presidential elections in December, 2016.

