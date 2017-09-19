Gambia: Work Advances On Trans-Gambia Bridge

Work on the Trans-Gambia's bridge is in progress as most of the Concrete pillars that are to serve as the foot for the bridge, are near completion.

However, there are still some more pillars to be built as observed by this reporter on Wednesday 13th September 2017.

Readers would recall that in March this year, Foroyaa reported that the Trans-Gambia Highway is one of the most important roads in the country, connecting not only the northern and southern parts of the Gambia, but also linking the whole sub region. The highway is economically important both for the Gambia and Senegal.

Hence, the bridge is meant to facilitate rapid transportation of goods and services if the complaints of commuters and drivers regarding the long delays at the ferry crossing point, is anything to go by.

Samba Diop, a Senegalese commuter said if completed, the bridge will ensure the smooth, easy and rapid movement of people and goods; that the long delay experienced by motorist and passengers that is causing huge economic losses to both countries, will be a thing of the past. Mr. Diop asserted that he crosses every week as a business person, to get and move goods from southern Senegal to the North.

Readers will also recall that the laying of the foundation stone for the construction of the bridge, was done by the former Vice President under the then Jammeh administration, Aja Dr. Isatou Njie-Saidy, as part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of the country's independence anniversary. The occasion was also graced by Mr. Mohammed Bun Abdallah Dionne, the current Prime Minister of the sister Republic of Senegal.

The official signing of the contract for the construction of the bridge, was done on the 11thof November 2014 and the duration for the construction was expected to last 36 months.

The bridge project as at the time of signing of the contract, was financed by the African Development Fund (ADF). When completed, the bridge aims to reinforce the economic cooperation and integration between the Gambia, Senegal and the ECOWAS community as a whole.