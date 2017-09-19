Liberia: Crowd Excites UP Candidate

The governing Unity Party candidate for Montserrado County electoral district #17 Hanson Kiazolu says Saturday's 16 September turnout at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium in Monrovia for the official launch of the UP campaign is a clear manifestation that democracy in Liberia is getting stronger.

He calls on Liberians to embrace outcome of the pending presidential and representative elections because Liberia is an emerging country where democracy is being practiced.

Speaking to this paper in an interview on Monday, 18 September Mr. Kiazolu notes, "what happened on Saturday is a clear manifestation that our democracy is getting stronger."

According to him, with the crowd of supporters and partisans that turnout on Saturday, he is optimistic of first round victory for the ruling party's standard bearer Vice President Joseph Boakai.

He continues that the launch demonstrated a show of strength and that the UP should never be taken for granted comes October 10, polling day. Commenting about his chances in district #17, Mr. Kiazolu says he expects nothing less than victory, calling on his supporters to remain peaceful during and after the elections.

On Saturday, the 10,000 sitting capacity of the Antoinette Tubman Stadium in Monrovia was overcrowded, including the playing pitch by UP partisans and supporters, who have converged to await their standard bearer, Vice President Joseph N. Boakai and his running mate Speaker James Emmanuel Nuquay for the formal launch of their campaign for the presidency.