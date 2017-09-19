Liberia: President Sirleaf Addresses General Debate At 72nd UN General Assembly

New York — Leaders of the world's largest diplomatic gathering are meeting in New York for the 72nd regular session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 72) scheduled to begin in earnest on Tuesday, September 19, 2017.

The general debate of the United Nations' 193-member states, which is annually characterized by speeches and high-level meetings, is expected to end on Monday, September 25, 2017.

According to a dispatch from New York, this year's theme is 'Focusing on People - Striving for Peace and a Decent Life for all on a Sustainable Planet.'

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ms. Marjon Kamara, at the head of a high-level foreign ministry delegation, arrived in New York last week ahead of President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf who arrived Monday afternoon, September 18.

The Liberian leader will deliver her final address to the world body as President of Liberia during the 3rd and 4th plenary meetings on the first day of the general debate on Tuesday morning, September 19, following speeches by prominent world leaders including the President of the United States, His Excellency Donald J. Trump and the President of the French Republic, His Excellency Emmanuel Macron, their first to the world body as Presidents of their respective countries.

Among the eight agenda items, separated into three groups, scheduled for discussion during the 72nd session is: Education, Environmental Conventions and Social Development; Trade, Gender and Human Development; and Globalization and 2030 Agenda, Technology and Innovation, and Water and Sanitation.

The President of the 72nd session of the UNGA, Miroslav Lajčák, identified six overarching priorities for his tenure following his election: making a difference in the lives of ordinary people; prevention and mediation for sustaining peace; migration; political momentum for the Sustainable Development Goals and climate; human rights and equality, including equal opportunities for genders; and quality of events organized by the Presidency.

A number of events take place in parallel to the opening of the 72nd session of the UNGA, including Global Goals Week 2017 and Climate Week NYC 2017.

The General Assembly is one of the six main organs of the United Nations, the only one in which all Member States have equal representation: one nation, one vote. All 193 Member States of the United Nations are represented in this unique forum to discuss and work together on a wide array of international issues covered by the UN Charter, such as development, peace and security, international law, etc. In September, all the Members meet in the General Assembly Hall in New York for the annual General Assembly session.