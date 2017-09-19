Liberia: Pastor Samuel G. Barcon Prophesizes Destructive Storm in Liberia

Monrovia — In order to prevent a dangerous storm over Liberia, Christians in the country have been urged to fast and pray for three days.

A Liberian Christian cleric residing in Dorgbor Town, lower Nimba County, said he recently had a dream and in that dream was a disaster and the disaster was caused by a storm.

Pastor Samuel G. Barcon said the message from God was that the only way the country and its people can be safe from the tragedy ahead is by fasting and praying for three days.

Pastor Barcon called on the Christian community to organize the fast and prayer for God to have mercy on the country.

He wants those that will be a part of the fast and prayer to use Micah 3:1-12 throughout the fast and prayer as the scripture for the occasion.

Pastor Barcon said Micah 3:1-12 was the scripture identified by God to be used for the three days fast and prayer and that the same scripture should be read in all churches.

"Four months ago I had a dream, and in my dream a storm was blowing and people were shouting for help."

"I also saw some people lying down with broken legs and others were flying like breeze, taking plastic bags in the air, while buildings were brought down and cars damaged due to the storm. I got up asking God in prayer to forgive our sins."

I heard a voice saying," Are you praying for this nation"?

The voice told me that something will happen and you will be affected and in that instance I was dragged on the road with my right leg in front and the left behind.

The voice told me since you are praying for the nation, the storm will be calm and it did, and the voice again said - "Because of you I am about to stop what is happening to this nation but tell the people of the nation that only prayer will stop the storm".

The Pastor of the Mount Zion United Pentecostal Church in Dorgbor Town, Lower Nimba County, said he had dreams before the recent dream noting that he had similar dream before the Ebola crises in 2014 and had another in 2016.

"I am troubled with these dreams and don't want to be held responsible for not saying them out."

"I hope that leaders in the Christian community will set time appropriate for the fast and prayer and if that is done, they should have it announced so that we can be a part in our various churches."