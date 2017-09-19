Liberia: 'We Can Not Entrust Country Into Hand of Peoples Who Have Not Been Tested'

Monrovia — Liberians go to the polls in less than twenty five days to elect a new President and a member of the incoming 54th Legislature but Speaker J. Emmanuel Nuquay is cautioning Liberians not to vote for anyone without a leadership record.

Speaking on Friday September 15th, the eve of the party's official campaign launch in the Stephen A. Tolbert Estate to a UP support group, Mobilizers Without Borders, he said the Boakai - Nuquay ticket is the best option for the forward movement of the country as they have been tested with power and proven to be corruption free, a trait, he said, which places them above other candidates wanting to be President of the country.

"We can't entrust this country into the hands of people who have never been tested with leadership at the highest level of government, we can't endanger this country," Speaker Nuquay said.

The Unity Party vice standard Bearer said with the level of experience Vice President Boakai has gathered over the years as President of the Liberian Senate, it makes them the best and most prepared ticket to take over from President Sirleaf.

"This ticket, the Boakai - Nuquay ticket is the best ticket for the forward march of our country because of the years of experience, competence, commitment and selflessness of our standard Bearer Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai," Speaker Nuquay noted.

He said the Unity Party ticket is one that is ready to address the needs of all the Liberian people regardless of status, saying, "This is the ticket that you can see yourself in as ordinary Liberians because we that are heading the party came from some of the remote communities in this country, we are people of your kind".

He said a vote for the Boakai -Nuquay ticket, is a vote by Liberians for themselves because the Boakai - Nuquay ticket is a direct representation of Liberians from all sectors of the society.

"By voting for Amb. Joseph N. Boakai for President and James Emmanuel Nuquay as vice President, irrespective of what you do for a living, means that you are hoping for a better future for yourself and that of your children to come," Speaker Nuquay averred.

For his part Cllr. Eric B Morlu, chairman for Mobilizers without Borders said they are throwing their support behind Vice President Boakai and Speaker Nuquay because of the high level of leadership they have exhibited over the years in their respective positions in government.

"Mobilizers without Borders are giving our support today for the Presidential and vice Presidential bid of both vice President Boakai and speaker Nuquay because of the level of tolerance they have exhibited over the years and we think they can transform this country and place it among the committee of nation," he said.