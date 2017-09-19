19 September 2017

South Africa: Jaco Kriel's 2017 Season Over

Springbok flank Jaco Kriel is set to undergo a shoulder operation which will see him miss the remainder of the 2017 season.

Kriel injured his shoulder in the Springboks' 23-all Rugby Championship draw against Australia in Perth earlier this month.

His province, the Lions, announced on Tuesday that the player would go under the knife later in the day.

He is expected to be sidelined for six months.

Kriel's unavailability is also a setback for the Springboks on their year-end tour to Europe, which includes Tests against Ireland (November 11), France (November 18), Italy (November 25) and Wales (December 2).

Meanwhile, the Lions also announced that lock Lourens Erasmus will have an operation on his left knee and be out of action for approximately three months.

Erasmus has been sent back to South Africa after he got injured while playing club rugby in Japan.

