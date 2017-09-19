19 September 2017

Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Western Sahara: Follow-Up Committee G.izik Group's Trial Strongly Condemns Their Deportation and Considers Such a "Decision As a New Method of Reprisals"

Chahid El Hafed — The National Follow-up Committee of the Saharawi political prisoners of the G.Izik Group strongly condemned the Moroccan occupation authorities decision to deport the Saharawi activists, dubbing the decision "provocative and reprisal" during a meeting chaired by the President of the Republic, Brahim Gali at the headquarter of the Presidency of the Republic.

The special meeting of the Committee was held to examine the latest developments concerning the issue of political prisoners of G.Izik, especially following the unjust decision by the Moroccan authorities to move and distribute the group of detainees to several Moroccan prisons on 16 September of 2017 in flagrant violation of the requirements of international humanitarian law.

In a statement issued after its meeting the Committee considered this decision as a dangerous precedent and a desperate attempt to silence any Saharawi voice that rejects the policy of occupation.

The Committee requested the Secretary-General of the United Nations, the Security Council, the African Union, the European Union, international human rights organizations to pressure the Moroccan State to release all Saharawi political prisoners in all Moroccan prisons.

It also called for the opening of an impartial international inquiry into torture and ill-treatment to which the Saharawi political prisoners of G.Izik had been exposed and to bring those responsible to justice.SPS

