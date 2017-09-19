Morocco: Conasadh Condemns Arbitrary Deportation of Sahrawi Political Prisoners of Gdeim Izik

Chahid El Hafed — The Saharawi National Commission For Human Rights (CONASDH) on Sunday condemned the abusive and arbitrary transfer of Sahrawi political prisoners from the Gdeim Izik group by the Moroccan occupation authorities to other Moroccan prisons.

Saharawi Human Rights Commission considered this hasty action of the Moroccan authorities as a vengeful and dangerous measure and a flagrant violation of the requirements of international humanitarian law and human rights, "according to a statement released on the eve of the deportation of political prisoners of the G.Izik Group

Through this transfer, the Moroccan state continues its repressive policy against Gdeim Izik's group, forcibly expelling them and arbitrarily dispersing them in several Moroccan prisons, destroying the union of the group and their families, the statement said.

The Saharawi human rights organization has urgently appealed to all international human rights organizations, the United Nations, the AU and the European Union, to intervene immediately and stop the series of attacks and serious violations and injustices committed with the activists Sahrawis of the Gdeim Izik Group.

Moroccan occupation authorities have deported Saharawi activists to the following horrific prisons:

- Jail of El Aarjat

Naama Asfari

- Kenitra Prison

Abadallahi Lejfauni

Ahmed Sbai

Mohamed Bourial

El Houssein Zawi

Mohamed El Bachir Boutenguiza

Abdallahi Abaha

- Okacha prison in Casablanca

Abdeljalil Laroussi

- Tiflit Jail

Jada El Bachir

Hassan Dah

Brahim Ismaili

Cheik Banga

Abdallah Toubali

Juna Bobit

Haddi Mohamed Lamine

- Ait Melloul Prison

Mohamed Embarek Lefkir

Mohamed Banni

Sidahmed Lemjiyed

- Prison of Bouzakarine (40 kms north of Guilmine)

Mohamed Tahlil

SPS 125/090/TRA