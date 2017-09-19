Morocco: Conasadh Condemns Arbitrary Deportation of Sahrawi Political Prisoners of Gdeim Izik

Chahid El Hafed — The Saharawi National Commission For Human Rights (CONASDH) on Sunday condemned the abusive and arbitrary transfer of Sahrawi political prisoners from the Gdeim Izik group by the Moroccan occupation authorities to other Moroccan prisons.
Saharawi Human Rights Commission considered this hasty action of the Moroccan authorities as a vengeful and dangerous measure and a flagrant violation of the requirements of international humanitarian law and human rights, "according to a statement released on the eve of the deportation of political prisoners of the G.Izik Group
Through this transfer, the Moroccan state continues its repressive policy against Gdeim Izik's group, forcibly expelling them and arbitrarily dispersing them in several Moroccan prisons, destroying the union of the group and their families, the statement said.
The Saharawi human rights organization has urgently appealed to all international human rights organizations, the United Nations, the AU and the European Union, to intervene immediately and stop the series of attacks and serious violations and injustices committed with the activists Sahrawis of the Gdeim Izik Group.
Moroccan occupation authorities have deported Saharawi activists to the following horrific prisons:
- Jail of El Aarjat
Naama Asfari
- Kenitra Prison
Abadallahi Lejfauni
Ahmed Sbai
Mohamed Bourial
El Houssein Zawi
Mohamed El Bachir Boutenguiza
Abdallahi Abaha
- Okacha prison in Casablanca
Abdeljalil Laroussi
- Tiflit Jail
Jada El Bachir
Hassan Dah
Brahim Ismaili
Cheik Banga
Abdallah Toubali
Juna Bobit
Haddi Mohamed Lamine
- Ait Melloul Prison
Mohamed Embarek Lefkir
Mohamed Banni
Sidahmed Lemjiyed
- Prison of Bouzakarine (40 kms north of Guilmine)
Mohamed Tahlil
