Liberia: CDI Launches Campaign to Save Cape Mount Forest

A civil society group, the Community Development Initiative (CDI), has launched a campaign in Grand Cape Mount County to create awareness on the protection and management of the forest sector.

The group will also focus on climate change and its adverse effects on the environment, and help citizens to create some standards to ensure that they work for the protection of the forest sector.

Speaking at the launch in Sinje, Garwula District, CDI executive director Lawrence Bondo said the project will focus on four communities, including Sarwelor, Bendu, Tallah, and Dewien Chiefdom. "One thousand forests-dependent indigenous community members, including local actors, will benefit from the awareness on how to manage the forest and manage the environment. Ten strong and capable forest management cooperatives of the forests-dependent indigenous communities have been established and are operational," Bondo said.

He said the initiative is a collaborative project and will include areas in Lake Piso and the Gola Forest. "We will impact over one hundred thousand people and we will work on deforestation and forest degradation. The main idea is about reducing climate change because we cannot have our communities flooded as a result of our people cutting down trees without any awareness of what they are doing to our forest," he implored.

The project is valued at US$50,000 and is being funded by the Mainyoito Pastoralist Integrated Development Organization of Kenya.