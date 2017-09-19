Liberia: 'African Dream Academy Bigger Than District Politics' - Enders Tells Critics

The proprietor of the African Dream Academy, Rev. Samuel R. Enders said his African Dream that has brought into operations the African Dream Academy and its children's clinic, among many other initiatives is greater and bigger than the politics of a district.

Appearing on the Bumper Show recently, Enders said even though he is into politics to help restructure and improve the conditions of Montserrado electoral district #6, he has not lost sight of his primary mission that compelled him to return home after many years of struggles in the US.

"I came back to help rebuild my country by investing in education and social structures that have the capacities to shape and better the living conditions of any population, regardless of place of origin or challenging economic status," he said.

He noted that during political times, many lose sight of the cardinal issues affecting society and focus on trivial matters such as demonizing people they know nothing about and many other things that are not worth giving attention to. "We came to deliver and our service took us to the establishment of the African Dream Academy that began with 144 students in its first year of operations. Today we have 1000 students from homes across the district and its environs that are directly benefiting from the African Dream," Enders said, noting that whether he wins or loses, his African Dream institution which goes beyond Liberia will continue to deliver to any given population in district #6 and other communities nearby.

"Because it is political season some candidates and their surrogates go around defaming other people's reputations. They use this time to totally fabricate lies so as to uglify the mutual coexistence between or among people," Enders said.

He pointed out that 1500 women are now receiving skills training and development at the African Dream Academy and with the skills and knowledge they will be able to contribute to the transformation of their communities.

"They are receiving the trainings in many different skills, including cosmetology, hair braiding and dressing, tie and dying, tailoring and catering and pastry on a free of charge basis. All we expect from them is to go back to their communities after the acquisition of said skills among many others and help do something with their learnings for the good of those communities they represent and the families," he noted.

About the African Dream Academy children's clinic, he said it is and will remain a free of charge medical service center for the children of Liberians and other nationals. "The clinic is well equipped and staffed to serve all children from all backgrounds," he said, noting further that his opponents' statement that he (Enders) goes to America to beg on behalf of Liberian children so as to enrich himself are in error and should think of saying or doing something else better.

"I was petitioned by over 5000 people in December of 2015, right after our success in the fight against the deadly Ebola Virus to contest this District's representative election come October 10, 2017. I did not beg for it, neither have I wished to enter into politics but I had no choice except to accept the call of these people who yearn for real change daily," he said. He added that when elected as "it is already certain, the voices of the people of district #6 will drive his Legislative functions. "I will be the servant of the people to whose calls I must listen and carefully consider what will be good for the district. Continuous better education as already undergoing delivery by the ADA and other few standard schools and others to be improved within the district will be paramount and healthcare, reconciliation, security will top my office's agenda for my people," Enders assured.

He meanwhile called on all his opponents in the legislative race to not see him as their enemy but as one opting to do what is right for district #6, which has not been done over the years. "We are not at war with each other, so let's be civil and put the interest of our district above our selfish reasons," he admonished.