Liberia: Prince Toles - 'No Illusion of Winning Mont. District 8'

Liberty Party representative candidate, Prince Toles, one of the 22 aspirants vying for the coveted Montserrado County District #8 representative seat, said he is certain of victory in the ensuing presidential and legislative elections. "I am number 21 of the 22 aspirants, but having contested in the last election," he said in a recent interview, "I have no illusion that victory on October 10 is a foregone conclusion."

Toles' position is strange in a crowded field of 22 aspirants, but he seemed sure of the trust he has built in the electorate with regards to his political ambition. "I know we are many in the contest," he admitted, "but our campaign is going well. I understand my people and I'm convinced that I have won their confidence."

The 35-year old businessman explained that he can do much for the community and the country when he represents his people in the House of Representatives. His platform includes improvements in infrastructure, the economy, health, agriculture, and security. "As a lawmaker," he said, "I can look after the interest of the people and make it better."

Toles said he has lived in his Camp Johnson Road community since childhood, adding, "I understand what our people need." His priority, he stated, is to work for the transformation of his community, which should come with what he described as "good laws."

Though he did not go into details what laws he had in mind, he said while there may be good laws in the country, "We need to reinforce their application to have an impact on our people and the country."

Toles is not speaking off the top of his head. As one of the youngest members of the Liberian Business Association (LIBA) during the last decade, his active participation in the organization earned him the respect of fellow members and private sector stakeholders, including the Commerce Ministry, which frequently dialogued with him and other entrepreneurs for insight to help direct relevant policy.

"As a lawmaker, you have an oversight responsibility to get things done for your people," Toles said, and I think with my understanding of the needs in my community, I will be going to the House with the mandate of my people."

Toles has a BBA in Management Accounting. He said he owned his first business when he was 22; and at the present age of 35, he believes that he has gained enough experience to understand the larger issues that confront his community in particular and the country at large.

Married with two kids, he is convinced Liberia deserves better than what is presently obtaining, stating that his objective is "to put Liberia back on the road of transformation."

"I am ready for the total makeover of my country; it is for people of such vision to work together to get the job done," he said.

Residents of Crown Hill and neighboring areas said Toles is the leader among the candidates who have earned their trust. "He is young but he has the heart to listen when we call on him," a resident said. "With such an attitude, he can go far."

And this supports Toles' position that the people of District #8 are tired waiting for some level of transformation in the last twelve years, for which he said he deserves a chance to make things right for the people.

"That's why I now enjoy their support, which will be climaxed on October 10," he said. "I am ready to lead the change that is needed in District #8."