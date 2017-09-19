Liberia: Nimba Rep. Candidate Dies While Preparing to Launch Campaign

With barely 21 days to the October 10 polls, an independent representative aspirant of Nimba County Electoral District #7 was pronounced dead yesterday at the Jackson F. Doe Memorial Hospital in Tappita, Lower Nimba County. A medical report doctors at the hospital released to the family confirmed that Morris Kardiker Sanoe died of "cardiac respiratory arrest," but family members and supporters are attributing his death to "African science, probably from a close relative."

Mourning his loss are his mother Ma Payla, his widow, Mayamou Kromah Sanoe, sister Masalone, a brother, William N. Dahn (also a representative candidate in the same district), and a host of other relatives, most of whom live in Stone Mountain, Georgia, USA.

What is so sad about Sanoe's death, sympathizers lamented, is that he had received his campaign materials, including the printed T-shirts and flyers in Ganta not too long before his demise.

News of the death of Sanoe, who hails from Gblah, a town lying east of Bahn, a provincial city of Zoe-Geh, sent residents, mainly the women, wailing uncontrollably to the extent that those who were attending Bahn's Monday market cycle abandoned their trading and beat their breasts in disbelief.

Sanoe had completed his electoral process with the National Elections Commission (NEC) as an independent candidate and was confirmed qualified to contest.

The independent candidates are those running for office without political endorsements from any party. The launch of the deceased's campaign was scheduled for next Saturday, September 23 in Bahn.

Sanoe reportedly complained of acute joint pains and was rushed to the hospital where doctors pronounced him dead late Sunday, a family source told the Daily Observer via mobile phone.

His remains are in the hospital's mortuary. His supporters and friends meanwhile are in contact with his wife and other family members residing in the USA.

Many people hearing the news of Morris' death yesterday expressed disbelief and disappointment, describing it as "a mystery of a typical African doing."

"Friends and family, BMA and Zoe-Geh are bereaved. My dearest, and a political ambitious uncle of mine, Honorable Morris Sanoe of Atlanta, Georgia (USA) has died. He died in Liberia early this morning (Monday, September 18), while doing his political campaign in the district in Nimba County. Hon. Sanoe was for the people and always about the people. He will be remembered as a humanitarian, brave and very caring young man. He will be greatly missed, and his death is a big loss to the youth of Zoe-Geh," Watamusa Kamara said in a social media post.