Gambia: 'Media Must Reconcile Gambia' - Minister Demba Ali Jawo

Government, civil society and the Gambia Press Union (GPU) have adopted a unanimous position in calling for the media to put the public good first ahead of any other considerations, in a bid to promote "healing and reconciliation efforts in the 'New Gambia."

Media should objectively set facts in reporting and focus on views based on facts, which would sway hearts and minds away from negativity and pro-conflict stories, and more towards cooperation and reconciliation, Demba Ali Jawo, Minister of Information, told a gathering of over 30 journalists yesterday.

"Should the media actively support transitional justice measures as a proactive party seeking to influence public opinions, highlighting what it deems to be in the public interest - or should it simply become a neutral observer and report facts in a neutral manner?" Minister Jawo threw a challenging question to the group, which a year ago he would have called 'colleagues.'

"Transitional justice and conflict sensitive reporting are new to us - meaning we are faced with a new reality," Bai Emil Touray, President of the Gambia Press Union said.

"We are not only expected to cover sittings of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission [set up by government] in professional and progressive manner, but we must endeavour to detach emotions from articles and stories we report, especially when most of us were victims one way or the other," Touray said.

Touray said journalists must also be wary of the use of the social media, which as a useful tool as it has become in their work, will have negative effects on the sensibilities of traumatized victims.

"While we want justice done, our ultimate objective should not be retributive justice, but justice that would reconcile the nation and support national healing efforts, initiated by government," Touray said.

The Gambia is going through an important phase of democratisation process, said Ms. Anna Jones, National Coordinator, West Africa Network for Peace-building (Gambia Chapter). Key among these is the Transitional Justice process, which includes truth, reconciliation and reparation, prosecutions, reform processes and truth telling, Ms. Jones added.

"Each of these areas can generate a wealth of stories and-- for the media -- many challenges. They have a great role to play, as Transitional Justice reporting requires in-depth investigation to excavate through layers of complex, contested versions of the truth. The process, however, is not only about naming and shaming. It's also about healing, about conversations and dialogue and finding common ground," she added.

According to her, journalists play a crucial role in sensitising the public about the process, addressing issues of identity (political, economic, cultural, and ethnic) and in shaping the extent to which reconciliation, peace and stability can be sustained.

UK parliamentarians to induct Gambian MPs

UK Members of Parliament (MPs) and other officials will be inducting the new parliament of The Gambia in Banjul this week.

The induction is necessitated by the fact that 90 per cent of the National Assembly Members (NAMs) are newly elected. The induction programme will address the three main responsibilities of NAMs: legislation, executive scrutiny and constituency representation.

The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association in UK (CPA UK) and the Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD) will provide immediate and mid-term parliamentary support, following The Gambia's parliamentary and presidential elections over the past year.

Through Westminster-style debates and committee hearings, the team of UK's MPs and officials will provide an insight into the processes and procedures of the role of parliamentarians.

The Chair of the CPA UK, James Duddridge MP, said: "Over the past few months, the people of Gambia have voted for a new political landscape, with a new President and Parliament.

"CPA UK and WFD's collaborative approach with the new parliamentarians aims to equip National Assembly Members with the skills and understanding they need to effectively fulfil their roles."

Parliament of Gambia

The elections in April 2017 have seen the United Democratic Party winning 31 seats in a 53-seat National Assembly. This follows two decades of rule by the former President Yahya Jammeh and his party, the Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC) which now holds five seats in the National Assembly.

The UK team will consist of the CPA UK Chair James Duddridge MP, Ian Murray MP, Chi Onwurah MP, as well as 2 Clerks from the UK Parliament and CPA UK and WFD members of staff.

The four-day programme will take place in Banjul and follows a proposal put out by the National Assembly of The Gambia. Press release from the British Embassy, Banjul