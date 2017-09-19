Sudan: Cholera Deaths in Central, South Darfur Camps

Nierteti / Nyala — One person died of cholera, while two others were taken to the isolation centre in Nierteti Hospital in Central Darfur on Monday. Another person died in a camp near Nyala.

On Monday, a medical source in Nierteti Hospital told Radio Dabanga that the number of hospitalised cases at the isolation centre was 13 people.

A displaced person succumbed to cholera at El Salam camp, south of Nyala. Four others were taken to the cholera medical isolation centre in the capital city of South Darfur.

Yesterday in an interview with Radio Dabanga, sheikhs and volunteers in the anti-cholera campaign expressed their concerns about an increase in the number of cholera cases after rains hit the camp.

The camp sheikhs and volunteers appealed via Radio Dabanga to the World Health Organisation to intervene to relieve their suffering.

Some residents of Salam camp expressed surprise at President Omar Al Bashir's announced visit to camp Kalma in light of the complexities of the current situation; the camp is one of the worst affected and hardest-hit bu Cholera in South Darfur. Last weekend, displaced people in Gireida in South Darfur voiced their rejection of the expected visit.

According to the Information Minister of West Darfur, President Al Bashir will visit Darfur this week to officially open the new road between the state capital of El Geneina and Adri in Chad on Tuesday. He will also open 25 health centres, new buildings of the Central Bank branch in El Geneina, the Sultan Bahreldin Museum, and the El Geneina Football Stadium.