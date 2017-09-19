Sudan: Extreme Weather Kills Three Children, Darfur

Nyala / El Malha / El Fasher — Three children died in separate incidents with extreme weather in Darfur. A fire broke out in a basic school in a camp in South Darfur.

Two children died when a thunderstorm hit El Mustagabal district in northern Nyala, the capital of South Darfur, on Saturday. One of the neighbours told Radio Dabanga that the storm caused a room to collapse on children Mecca and Zahra Adam Hamad, both pupils at El Mustagabal district basic school.

Rains and flash floods accompanied by winds caused the destruction of houses, health services, school buildings and water sources in El Malha locality in North Darfur this week. A child died when a building collapsed, a source in the area reported.

An elderly woman was carried off by flash floods in Kabkabiya locality. She was rescued and taken to the hospital in Kabkabiya in a critical condition. A number of villages and settlements in the area were partially washed away.

Fire

On Sunday evening a fire broke out in a basic school of Zamzam camp for displaced people, south of El Fasher. Six classrooms were destroyed as well as two offices. Books and pamphlets also did not survive the fire.

One of the camp sheikhs told this station that the fire broke out at 11pm in El Salam School 33 at Block 2. He said that they did not know the cause of the fire.

Pointing to a possible deliberate act, the sheikh said: "Such fires occur every year, especially with the examinations approaching. No people have ever been arrested for this."