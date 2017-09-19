Ghana: My First Day At School

19 September 2017

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipal Assembly, Hon.Jeniffer Dede Afagbedzi has asked teachers to show much compassion for school children and handle them with all the needed care to help boost their confidence.

She was of the view that the upbringing of children was a collective responsibility of all and sundry since the future of this country depended on them.

The MCE made this remark at separate occasions when she visited five (5) basic schools in the municipality as part of this year's "my first day at school" programme on Wednesday September 13, 2017. The schools were Danfa Methodist Primary, Otinibi M/A Primary, St James Anglican Primary, Teiman; Madina Cluster of Schools and Pantang Hospital M/A Primary.

The event which was supposed to have come off a day before was rescheduled as a result of the launching of the Free SHS programme in the municipality.

Hon. Afagbedzi lauded teachers for their invaluable contributions towards the development of the country over the years whilst assuring the heads and teachers of the schools visited that their hard work would not be in vain.

The MCE and her entourage which included the Member of Parliament, Hon. Boniface Abubakar Saddique; Municipal Coordinating Director, Alhaji Saaka Dramani; Presiding Member, Hon. I F Faila and the Municipal Director of Education, Margret Nsiah-Asamoah, interacted with the fresh pupils and distributed school uniforms, learning materials, biscuits and fruits drinks to welcome them.

Madam Nsiah-Asamoah also entreated the heads of the schools to embark on an enrollment drive as the number of fresh pupils reported on the first day was low. Hon. Saddique on his part advised the fresh pupils to take their studies serious and responsible citizens in the future.

DO NOT USE CONTACT HOURS FOR PERSONAL BUSINESSES

Meanwhile the Deputy Director General of Ghana Education Service, Lawyer Anthony Boateng has cautioned teachers not to use school contact hours to pursue their personal businesses to the detriment of the school children. He indicated that GES would not countenance any activity from teachers that would not inure to the benefit of our school children.

The Deputy Director gave this caution when he joined the MCE and her entourage at the Madina Cluster of schools to welcome the Kindergarten 1 pupils. Lawyer Boateng told the teachers that their calling was not a privilege but a divine in nature and entreated them to give off their very best to ensure that the pupils achieve the intended learning objectives.

Source: ISD (ISAAC ODOOM EGYIN)

