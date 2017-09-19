19 September 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: HM King Mohammed Vi Honoured With Global Hope Coalition Award for Promoting Tolerance

New York — The Global Hope Coalition awarded here on Monday the Special Recognition Award for Leadership in the promotion of tolerance and cross-cultural rapprochement to HM King Mohammed VI "for the visionary leadership of the Sovereign in promoting harmony between different cultures both in Morocco and on the international scene".

HRH Prince Moulay Rachid received this prestigious award on behalf of HM the King at a ceremony held at the New York Public Library and hosted by Irina Bokova, Director-General of UNESCO, and the Leadership Council of the Global Hope Coalition.

The ceremony took place in the presence of several Heads of State and Government, leaders of international organizations, minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Nasser Bourita, Morocco's ambassador to the US, Joumala Alaoui, and Morocco's permanent representative to the UN, Omar Hilale.

"Two months ago, I was invited by HM the King to visit Fes, a magic city with its Medina, which is inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List ", Kokova said on this occasion, noting that "thanks to the generous support of HM the King, five of the oldest Medersas dating from the 14th, 15th and 16th centuries were restored. "

"With HM the King, we walked through the narrow streets of the Medina and saw the fervour, love and enthusiasm of the Moroccan people towards the Sovereign , especially when we visited the Medersas. It was indeed a moment of communion and respect for the Muslim religion," she added.

His Majesty's approach to promoting the values of tolerance "is a response to extremism and radical ideas by consolidating the values of mutual respect and openness," Bokova noted while expressing her "deep respect for HM King Mohammed VI for all that the Sovereign does for his country and for the world."

Established in September 2017, The Global Hope Coalition is an international initiative dedicated to providing a global platform to bolster the civil society campaign to fight violent extremism and intolerance, preserve cultural heritage, and promote intercultural dialogue.

