19 September 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: Tony Blair - I Am "Particularly Happy for HM the King"

New York — Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair said Monday in New York that he was "particularly happy for HM King Mohammed VI", who was honoured with the Global Hope Coalition Special Recognition Award for promoting tolerance and cross-cultural rapprochement.

"I am particularly happy for HM the King who deserves the Special Recognition Leadership Award for promoting tolerance and cross-cultural rapprochement," Blair told MAP.

The Global Hope Coalition awarded on Monday the Special Recognition Award for Leadership in the promotion of tolerance and cross-cultural rapprochement to HM King Mohammed VI "for the visionary leadership of the Sovereign in promoting harmony between different cultures both in Morocco and on the international scene".

HRH Prince Moulay Rachid received this prestigious award on behalf of HM the King at a ceremony held at the New York Public Library and hosted by Irina Bokova, Director-General of UNESCO, and the Leadership Council of the Global Hope Coalition.

The ceremony took place in the presence of several Heads of State and Government, leaders of international organizations, minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Nasser Bourita, Morocco's ambassador to the US, Joumala Alaoui, and Morocco's permanent representative to the UN, Omar Hilale.

