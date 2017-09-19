Morocco: FM Holds Talks in New York With Polish Counterpart

New York — Minister of Foreign Affairs and International cooperation, Nasser Bourita, held talks on Monday in New York with his Polish counterpart, Witold Waszczykowski, on the sidelines the 72th United Nations General Assembly.

This meeting was an opportunity to discuss with the Moroccan Minister the means to reinforce bilateral relations, which are already 'excellent' and to expand the areas of economic cooperation between the two countries, Waszczykowski told MAP.

"Morocco is one of the most stable countries in Africa, and particularly in North Africa, it is also a favourite destination for Polish tourists," Poland's top diplomat added.

Talks also focused on several issues of common interest, including the situation in North Africa, he pointed out.

"We have also discussed the relations of Morocco with the European Union (EU)," he added, noting that Morocco is "an important partner of the EU."