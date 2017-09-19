Morocco: HM the King's Message of Peace Shows Deep Respect for Human Dignity (Irina Bokova)

New York — HM King Mohammed VI's message of peace shows "a deep respect for human dignity", UNESCO Director-General, Irina Bokova, said Monday in New York.

She added that she feels "particularly privileged" to present to HM King Mohammed VI the Global Hope Coalition Special Recognition Leadership Award for promoting tolerance and cross-cultural rapprochement.

HRH Prince Moulay Rachid received this prestigious award on behalf of HM the King at a ceremony held at the New York Public Library and hosted by Irina Bokova and the Leadership Council of the Global Hope Coalition.

Bokova told reporters at the end of the ceremony that she admires "HM the King's great message of peace, which shows a deep respect for human dignity and tolerance and is also addressed to youth".

The ceremony took place in the presence of several Heads of State and Government, leaders of international organizations, minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Nasser Bourita, Morocco's ambassador to the US, Joumala Alaoui, and Morocco's permanent representative to the UN, Omar Hilale.