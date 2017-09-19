West Africa: Morocco Willing to Support G5 Sahel Countries in Training and Border Security (FM)

New York — The kingdom of Morocco is willing to support the G5 Sahel countries (Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Chad) in the fields of troop training and security border, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Nasser Bourita, said on Monday in New York.

Speaking at a Francophonie ministerial consultation on security and development, Bourita stressed that Morocco is ready to harness its recognized experience in the training of Imams and Mourchidates as a "massive construction weapon" in order to deal with the insidious radicalization that jeopardises the Sahelian countries.

Faced with asymmetric threats, collaboration between international and regional organizations has intensified, he pointed out, stressing that an interstate mobilization led to the formation of a joint force by the G5 Sahel member countries.

After praising the actions of the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF) in development and the promotion of democracy, the minister said that 16 UN peacekeeping operations which are currently underway are in francophone countries, mobilising more than 55 pc of the peacekeeping force, noting that only six French-speaking countries, including Morocco, are among the top 20 contributors to UN peacekeeping troops.

In this regard, the minister noted with satisfaction that francophone participation is increasingly high in civilian police and military observers, where it averages 26 pc of the total number of peacekeepers, adding that 36 OIF member countries participate in UN peacekeeping operations, out of a total of 126 troop contributing countries.

According to Bourita, many structural challenges continue to be faced by Francophone countries, particularly in terms of means, equipment and training, resulting in their very low level of participation in peacekeeping operations.

In addition to these constraints, he said, French-speaking countries suffer from a lack of training and reference materials in French on peacekeeping and peacebuilding.

In this context, Morocco underlines the need to continue efforts in the field of training in order to increase the number of Francophone contributors in peacekeeping personnel and to establish "pools of experts" in the field of reconstruction, he said, adding that the OIF can play, in the same way that it has been successfully engaged in the areas of peacekeeping, democracy and human rights, an important role in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism, as a breeding ground for growth.

On the Economic Strategy for la Francophonie adopted at the Dakar Summit in 2014, the minister stressed that economic recovery must be taken into consideration to prevent shortcomings in development from breeding insecurity, noting that this strategy must be more than ever at the centre of the OIF's action, in view of the necessary interaction between peace, security and development.

Morocco fully supports the vision of the OIF Secretary General on the advent of an economic Francophonie, he pointed out, noting that it is time to build the Francophone economic space to promote inclusive growth.

For Bourita, francophone Africa must move from the linguistic and political Francophonie to the economic and digital Francophonie to ensure its integration into the global economy, he said.

Regarding climate changes, the minister underlines the role that the OIF should play to address this challenge, adding that as host countries of COP21 and 22, France and Morocco have defended the integrity of the Paris Agreement.

The Kingdom of Morocco would like to launch a collective reflection on the Francophone youth of the 21st century and the challenges they face, he added.