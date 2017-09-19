Caxito — Two hundred tanks for the production of tilapia are being built in the Barra do Dande commune, north-western Bengo Province, by the Chinese firm RSI Su-Lda, a project that is to absorb one million US dollars, the company's spokesman, Pedro Panzo, revealed Monday to ANGOP.

Pedro Panzo explained that the project - which has 80 per cent of it already done - aims to contribute to the social and economic development of the country and improve the subsistence of families in the region.

He said so far the project has employed forty workers, both nationals and expatriates, but it is predicted to take more manpower in its next stage.