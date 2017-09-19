Mauritius: President Gurib-Fakim Attends Several High-Level Meetings in New York

press release

President Gurib-Fakim attends several high-level meetings in New York

The President of the Republic of Mauritius, Dr Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, is currently on an official visit to New York, United States of America, from 16 to 23 September 2017 to participate in various high-level events.

The President is co-chairing the World Economic Forum 'Sustainable Development Impact Summit 2017' on 18 and 19 September 2017. The Summit offers a unique platform to explore new models and partnerships of the Fourth Industrial Revolution to drive impact in a scalable way.

Dr Gurib-Fakim will also give keynote addresses at the Columbia University World Leaders Forum that promotes meaningful exchange on global economic, political and social issues, as well as at the launching of the United States Pharmacopeia's Quality Institute, on 19 September 2017.

Tomorrow, the President who is a member of the EAT Advisory Board will attend the Advisory Board Meeting of the EAT Foundation. EAT along with the Wellcome Trust and the Stockholm Resilience Centre, aims at delivering healthy and affordable diets to a growing world population within planetary boundaries.

A high level meeting on the subject of 'Women, Children and Adolescents: A Call for Global Action to Achieve SDG 3' is also on the agenda of the President. The meeting will be held on 21 September 2017 during the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the United Nations Headquarters. Dr Gurib-Fakim will also attend the meeting at the invitation of President of the Republic of Chile, H.E Michelle Bachelet Jeria, and the Chair of the Executive Board of Unitaid, Mr Celso Amorin.

The objective of this high-level event is to launch a call for more investment and additional funding from the perspective of women, children and adolescents affected by HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria in order to find better ways to prevent, treat and diagnose these diseases more affordably, effectively and quickly.

Furthermore, Dr Gurib-Fakim will attend the 4th Meeting of the High Level Panel on Water as Co-chair of SDG6 on 21 September 2017, in the margins of the 72nd Session of the UNGA week.

Moreover, at the invitation of the Publisher/CEO of the African Leadership Magazine, Dr Ken Giami, the President will deliver a keynote address on 21 September 2017 at the forthcoming International Summit on African Leadership 2017 under the theme 'Africa Today and the need for Homegrown Solutions: The Mauritian Example'. On that occasion, she will receive the Inspirational Leadership Award, in recognition of her continuous advancement of people-oriented policies, which depicts the commitment of the Government of Mauritius to inclusive development.

On Sunday 17 September 2017, the President also addressed the closing plenary session of the Solve Challenge Finals. Solve is an initiative of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which identifies and supports lasting solutions to the world's most pressing challenges like learning, health, sustainability and economic prosperity.