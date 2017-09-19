19 September 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: MP's Baby Named After Museveni Dies

By Ronald Seebe

Iganga — Newly elected Iganda District Woman Member of Parliament (MP), Ms Brenda Asinde Suubi has lost baby Kaguta, a one-month-old boy who was named after the President Yoweri Museveni's father, Amos Kaguta.

Kaguta Shabul Sebukaire, who was named after President Museveni's father, Kaguta (RIP), reportedly died on Tuesday morning at Lubaga Hospital in Kampala.

The deceased's father, Mr Abdallahim Sebukaire, told Daily Monitor on Tuesday that the baby, who was healthy, suddenly became dizzy on Sunday night and was rushed to Lubaga Hospital on Monday at about 12:00pm.

"We thought it was a mere rise of the body temperature. But to our surprise, the baby's condition worsened and he passed on," Mr Sebukaire said.

"I also want to dismiss allegations spreading in the district that our son was bewitched. That it is not true."

Rumours have been circulating in the area that the MP's political rivals bewitched the boy.

While paying tribute to the deceased baby Kaguta, Iganga Municipality MP, Mr Peter Mugema 'Panadol', said they have lost a young role model who was destined to become a leader.

"The name Kaguta was going to yield fruits in Iganga since it has been the first of its kind in the District," he said.

Ms Asinde left medical practitioners and her supporters shocked when she addressed a rally at St. Jude Church grounds in Iganga Municipality nine hours after giving birth at Musana Community Health Centre, in Nakalama Sub-county.

When Mr Museveni went to the area to drum support for her, he was pictured holding baby Kaguta at one of the various rallies he addressed.

The baby was on Tuesday afternoon laid to rest at Buseiyi Village, Iganga District.

