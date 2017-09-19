A team of Victor Jere and Rui Araujo has been crowned the 2017 TNM Match-play doubles champion after beating the team of Dr G Araujo and Charles Nseula in the finals played at Blantyre Sports Club over the weekend.

On singles ladies category; Rosa Mbilizi was crowned a champion after winning against Carol Banda and in singles plate category, Gilton Chiwaula beat Peter Khaki to be crowned the champion.

Jere said team work was the secret behind their success and hailed TNM for sponsoring the first ever tournament.

"This has been exciting tournament , it kept us busy and let me take this opportunity on behalf of golfers to thank TNM for sponsoring this great tournmnent and to participants we are all winners ," said Jere.

TNM's Chief Officer, Enterprise Services Vishwajeet Deshmukh said the company was overwhelmed with the response from golfers during the tournament.

"As TNM we are very ovewhemed with the response from the golfers and this tournament has provided us a platform to interact with our customers on the new innovative producrts and services that are intended to satisfy their needs more especially our newly launched Think Digital which is promoting business effeciency," said Deshmukh.

Deshmukh reaffairmed TNM's commitment in promoting the development of golf in the country and promised to come back with another Match-play tournament next year.

This three month long TNM-sponsored Match-play tournament started with qualiffers on July 8, 2017 and over 100 golfers have particparted both the Match-play and the Stable fold tournament played on Saturday.