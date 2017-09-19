Malawi: Wa Jeffrey Says Ndirande Is DPP Stronghold, Upbeat of By-Elections Victory

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has expressed confidence to win the forthcoming Local government by-elections in Ndirande-Makata ward slated for October 17 2017.

Secretary General for the party Grizeder Jeffrey made the remarks at Makata Primary School ground in Ndirande, Blantyre during the launch of by-elections campaign for the ward where DPP's Candidate, Thom Lita, was also unveiled to the supporters.

Jeffrey said Ndirande would always remain DPP's stronghold in Blantyre and hoped the people would vote for DPP candidate again as their ward councilor.

"Ndirande is the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's 'bedroom' and as such people, from Ndirande-Makata will maintain their allegiance towards DPP in the by-elections," she said.

She urged the people to vote for DPP candidate for development to forge ahead in the area.

In his remarks, DPP's Regional Governor for the South Charles Mchacha warned people against listening to rhetoric from the opposition parties saying they (opposition) have literally nothing to offer to Malawians.

"As DPP, we have a competitive advantage bearing in mind that the former councilor was a member of DPP who left unfinished projects. So it's the DPP councilor who can continue with the projects because he knows where to start from," added Mchacha.