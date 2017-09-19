Malawi: BWB to Roll Out Second Phase of Pipe Lowering Project

Blantyre — Blantyre Water Board (BWB) will from next month roll out the second phase of its Pipe Lowering Project in a bid to improve its service delivery, the Malawi News Agency (MANA) has learnt.

The board is expected to pump K50 million into the second phase of the project.

"The next phase would start in October and K50 million has been earmarked for the phase and we expect to cover 47kms. We would work in areas such as Zingwangwa, Chigumula, Matindi and other low income areas where most pipes are highly exposed," BWB Public Affairs Manager,Priscilla Mateyu said in an interview in Blantyre.

She added that the board expects to save over K50 million every month after completion of the Pipe Lowering Project.

Commenting on the problem of intermittent water supply that increases during the summer season, Mateyu said there would be a reduction in the problem this summer due to among other things the Pipe Lowering Project which would reduce any water wastage.

"As Blantyre Water Board, we want to assure all our customers that they would not experience dry spells due to lack of water within our raw water sources. This is because after commissioning all our rehabilitated and upgraded pumping stations in 2015, we have the capacity to pump water continuously as evidenced by the last two summers of 2015 and 2016 where our customers enjoyed continuous water flow," she added.

BWB launched the Pipe Lowering Project last year as one way of reducing water problems that come due to pipe busts and vandalism.

The first phase of the project ended in July,2017, the board managed to cover 30 km in Chilomoni, Makalanga and Njamaba.

The total cost of the project is K400 million.