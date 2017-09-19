19 September 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: ESCOM to Double Its Energy By 140 Megawatts

By Rodney Majawa

Blantyre — Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) says it is in the process of doubling its transmission capacity to over 140 megawatts come December, 2018.

Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining, Aggrey Massi made the revelation Monday during a familiarization tour of ESCOM Chichiri Power House Control Centre.

"Yes, it is hoped that the rehabilitation and installation works currently underway at our control centers intend to minimize the ongoing intermittent power supply and load-shedding programs," said Massi.

Rehabilitation works regarding some of ESCOMs major hydro-electric plants commenced in April 2017 and are expected to finish by June, 2018.

As a short-term remedial measure, Electricity Generation Company (EGENCO) is also currently installing 30 megawatt diesel generators at some of its plants in Blantyre and Lilongwe to improve the aspect of power generation in the country.

Taking her turn, ESCOM's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Evelyn Mwapasa, said the installation of national control centers would enable its engineers to monitor challenges in its systems well in advance and rectify them before they get out of hand.

Mwapasa said low water level remains a major problem in their efforts to generate electricity.

