Malawi: Community Told to Be Responsible

Lilongwe — A non-governmental organisation (NGO) Chisomo Idea Community has advised people residing around Chinsapo clinic that it is high time that members of the community take responsibility of government built infrastructures that are given to them as their own.

Speaking during a cleaning exercise at Chinsapo clinic in Lilongwe, Community Coordinator for the organisation, Vanwick Maseko said it is the responsibility of every citizen residing around the clinic to see that sanitation at the health centre is achieved in order to reduce water and air borne diseases which can be spread around the area.

"As a charity organisation, the message that we brought to this community was to encourage the people to be responsible citizens who can take action when things are going wrong and that is why we set an example by cleaning the whole health centre," he said.

One of the workers at the clinic, Lorent Chalesi hailed Chisomo Idea Community for work performed at the hospital and called upon other organisations to emulate the good gesture portrayed by Chisomo Idea Community as part of their social responsibility.

Doreen Kasiya a resident of Chinsapo area commended Chisomo Idea Community for the cleaning exercise saying this will encourage the community not to litter around the health centre.

Chisapo clinic serves a population of about 6,000 people with the services of Under 5 clinic, antenatal, HIV testing and other first treatment exercises.

Chisomo Idea Community is a charity based organisation works in Lilongwe, Mzuzu, Blantyre and Thyolo districts with emphasis on education, health, women empowerment, mobile clinics just to mention but a few.