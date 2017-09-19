South Africa: Water and Sanitation Validates and Verifies Water Users in Northern Capers

press release

Department undertakes validation and verification of water users

The Department of Water and Sanitation is in the process of validating and verifying water uses in the Lower Orange Management Area of the Northern Cape to ensure that all available water is accounted for.

Given the current water challenges faced by the country, it is significant to verify and validate if water users are using water according to license conditions, unregistered and unlawful water use and the extent of water availability for new and emerging water users.

In ensuring that the stakeholders understand the process and the country's water management strategy, the department is engaging relevant stakeholder sectors through information sessions and public participation meetings that have been held since July 2017 and are expected to end by 4 October 2017.

From 19 - 21 September 2017, the validation and verification process will take place in Douglas and continue to Prieska where there are many cases of unregistered water use and therefore large amounts of water is unaccounted for.

Through these, engagements the Department of Water and Sanitation are also assisting water users with water registration to curb illegal water use.

Issued by: Department of Water and Sanitation