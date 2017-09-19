18 September 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Water and Sanitation Restores Mpumalanga Pump Stations

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Department of Water and Sanitation restores Mpumalanga pump stations

The Department of Water and Sanitation is working hard in ensuring that its pump stations are being monitored, repaired and serviced.

From April 2017, the department was busy with projects of servicing and repairing Grootfontein and Grootdraai pump stations. The pump stations are situated in Usutu-Vaal Area Office, near Standerton, Mpumalanga.

The department has installed eleven temperature probes, two vibration sensors and three limit switches in Grootfontein pump station.

In Grootdraai pump station six temperature probes, two pressure transmitters and a vibration sensor were recently installed.

Pump stations are used for a variety of infrastructure systems, such as the supply of water to canals, the drainage of low-lying land and the removal of sewage to processing sites.

The objective of installing the instruments in the pump stations is to monitor the operation system, minimise the risk of damage to equipment's and injuries to personnel.

The department is committed to checking that its pumping stations are being operated, maintained, rehabilitated and refurbished to provide effective and efficient supply of Bulk Raw Water for Economic growth while ensuring social development and poverty eradication.

DWS hopes that conducting operation and maintenance to the pump stations will improve the working condition, the performance and the life time of the stations.

The department would like to indicate that there are numerous infrastructure projects that are currently taking place in various pump stations and the projects aim at speeding up service delivery.

Issued by: Department of Water and Sanitation

South Africa

Euthanasia Back in the Courts As Doctor Fights for the Right to Die

The right of terminally ill individuals to end their life when, and how, they choose has been a battle fought before… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.