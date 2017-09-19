South Africa: Water and Sanitation Restores Mpumalanga Pump Stations

press release

Department of Water and Sanitation restores Mpumalanga pump stations

The Department of Water and Sanitation is working hard in ensuring that its pump stations are being monitored, repaired and serviced.

From April 2017, the department was busy with projects of servicing and repairing Grootfontein and Grootdraai pump stations. The pump stations are situated in Usutu-Vaal Area Office, near Standerton, Mpumalanga.

The department has installed eleven temperature probes, two vibration sensors and three limit switches in Grootfontein pump station.

In Grootdraai pump station six temperature probes, two pressure transmitters and a vibration sensor were recently installed.

Pump stations are used for a variety of infrastructure systems, such as the supply of water to canals, the drainage of low-lying land and the removal of sewage to processing sites.

The objective of installing the instruments in the pump stations is to monitor the operation system, minimise the risk of damage to equipment's and injuries to personnel.

The department is committed to checking that its pumping stations are being operated, maintained, rehabilitated and refurbished to provide effective and efficient supply of Bulk Raw Water for Economic growth while ensuring social development and poverty eradication.

DWS hopes that conducting operation and maintenance to the pump stations will improve the working condition, the performance and the life time of the stations.

The department would like to indicate that there are numerous infrastructure projects that are currently taking place in various pump stations and the projects aim at speeding up service delivery.

Issued by: Department of Water and Sanitation