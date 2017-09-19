Malawi Investment Delegation Back From UK, Confident of Investments

Lilongwe — Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Henry Mussa, has called upon Malawians to collaborate efforts to rebrand the country for marked impact to develop the nation.

The Minister was speaking in Lilongwe on Monday during a press briefing organized by the Malawi Investment and Trade Centre (MITC) to inform the media of his trip to the United Kingdom (UK) were he interacted with potential investors in a series of 15 meetings his deleagtioion attended.

Mussa said the meetings dwelled on different sectors such as infrastructure development, energy, manufacturing, agro-processing, hospitality industry as well as issues to do with health that include pharmaceuticals and education among others.

"One area that took centre stage was the tourism sector, Malawi being a tourist destination has all that it takes for people to have interest in visiting the country through access to visit game reserves, fresh waters of Lake Malawi, Mulanje mountain, Zomba and Nyika plateau," he said.

The Minister said the government has been challenged to invest in the pigeon peas market and that currently they are discussing the pricing and the logistics with the buyers, encouraging all those that have surplus pigeon peas the market is available.

"We met two companies who have expressed interest in importing huge quantities of pigeon peas and sugar to accomplish this our country has to be visible and have a good logistical route which is why there are a lot of projects taking place such as the maintenance of Chileka airport, Kamuzu International Airport as well as plans to construct new airports in Mangochi, Likoma and Mzuzu," he explained

The Minister met with energy producing companies including the Green Energy International company which expressed interested in setting up a 100 megawatt solar farm in the country on a 400 acre piece of land with a tariff of US$0.11.

"We are now just arriving at our destination as far as power generation is concerned and beyond that we have deals that have been assigned for the production of energy, although these kinds of projects do take time to be complete but we are almost there. For the next twelve months will be saying goodbye to power shortage problems as some projects have already started in solar energy production in Golomoti and Salima farms where energy is being produced" Mussa added.

The Minister met with Asians of Malawian origin and other potential investors plus partners in the city of Leicester where they discussed a lot of investment opportunities and identified export markets.