Malawi: Smacks to Release Three New Singles

Blantyre — After releasing Undipweteka in November 2016 which enjoyed air play in most local radio stations, Samuel Kaira popularly known as Smacks is set to release three new singles in October, 2017.

Smacks said the three singles have been produced by three different producers, Alowa m'baja by by Pon G and Gaffer, Nangondo has been produced by OBK and Mubenane by Gaffer.

He said the two songs Alowa m'baja and Nangondo were secular whilst Mubenane is his first gospel song where he talks of person asking God for guidance in everything he does.

"Alowa m'baja is dedicated to people who have entered into holy matrimony this year," Smacks said.

He added that he will be releasing the three songs as a sign of appreciation to his fans for the support rendered to him.

"My fans should expect more music from me because I'm here to give them good music and I'm here to stay," Smacks pointed out.

He started his music career in 2009 but he got active in 2011 as Dan Lu backing and vocalist in the Rockers band, and it was in 2012 when he launched his solo career.

Smacks released his first song in 2013 which was called Ukawale after that he released Tsala and Heart attack in 2014, Zakwathu which he featured Nepman and Ulanda and Lekani (albino protest song) in 2016 and Undipweteka in November 2016.

So far he has produced three music videos.