Malawi: Mchinji District Achieves 13% Reduction On HIV Prevalence Rate

Mchinji — The HIV and Nutrition Officer for Mchinji, Patrick Mulenga has said the district has managed to achieve a 13 percent decrease on HIV prevalence rate within the period of ten years.

Mulenga made the remarks Friday during a tour by the Malawi Partnership Forum for HIV and Aids.

He said the district has managed to achieve the decrease due to interventions that were put in place, such as engaging the youths in the fight against new infections and provision of HIV testing and counseling among others.

"We have seen some positive impacts on the role played by non-governmental organisations (NGOs) implementing youth programs in the district. Engagement of youths in HIV prevention is very beneficial as you can see the Malawi Demographic and Health Survey, HIV prevalence rate for young people has reduced," he said.

Malawi Partnership Forum for HIV and Aids Official, Annabel Dzimadzi, who is the chairperson for the group commended the district for the achievement and has asked other districts to learn some of the interventions from the district so that Malawi continues reducing new virus infections.

"Mchinji district has managed to put a lot of infected people on treatment meaning now the infections are reducing. Mchinji is a bordering district where serious interactions are done as you know it has various groups of people who are vulnerable to the virus, like truck drivers and sex workers who are too mobile," she said.

Vice chairperson for the National Aids Commission (NAC) Board of Commissioners, Reverend Ronald M'mangisa, said the Board is concerned with poor coordination on the ground among stakeholders working in the fight against HIV in different districts in the country.

M'mangisa stressed that if this continues there would be wastage of resources through duplication of programs.

"As Board of Commissioners, we are going to sit down and see the way forward so that we instantly coordinate these NGOs so that things start moving in the right direction.

Mchinji is progressing well in achieving 90: 90: 90 and we believe if we as a country continue doing that, come 2030 the percentage of new virus will be reduced," he said.

The team of Malawi Partnership Forum for HIV and Aids during their three day trip toured three districts of Ntcheu, Dedza and Mchinji where they visited different NGOs working on HIV and Aids programs.