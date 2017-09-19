18 September 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Man Arrested for Being Found in Possession of Indian Hemp

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Moses Nyirenda

Mangochi — Police in Mangochi are keeping in custody a 35 year old man for being found in possession of Cannabis Sativa (Indian hemp) contrary to Section 6 of dangerous drugs act.

According to Deputy Public Relations Officer of Mangochi Police Station, Sergeant Amina Daudi, she identified the suspect as Adam Dickson of Makawa Village Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi District.

She told Malawi News Agency (Mana) in an interview Monday in Mangochi that the suspect was on September 15, 2017 arrested after Mangochi Police detectives received a tip from members of community that, the suspect was selling Cannabis Sativa at nearby trading Centre.

"We received information from well wishers that the suspect was doing business of selling the drug at Makawa trading centre, and immediately we rushed to the trading centre however we did not found the suspect. We went to his house where we found the suspect with 20 kilogrammes and twists of Cannabis Sativa," She said.

Daudi added that the suspect was instantly arrested and the Cannabis Sativa was seized.

She said that the suspect would appear before court to answer the charge of being found with dangerous drug.

Daudi appreciated the good working relationship which exists between Police and Members of the public in fighting against crime in Malawi.

Malawi

Presidents Call for Accelerated Action to End Child Marriage

President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda has emphasized the importance of education for girls and skills training to boost… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.