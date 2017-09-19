Malawi: Man Arrested for Being Found in Possession of Indian Hemp

Mangochi — Police in Mangochi are keeping in custody a 35 year old man for being found in possession of Cannabis Sativa (Indian hemp) contrary to Section 6 of dangerous drugs act.

According to Deputy Public Relations Officer of Mangochi Police Station, Sergeant Amina Daudi, she identified the suspect as Adam Dickson of Makawa Village Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi District.

She told Malawi News Agency (Mana) in an interview Monday in Mangochi that the suspect was on September 15, 2017 arrested after Mangochi Police detectives received a tip from members of community that, the suspect was selling Cannabis Sativa at nearby trading Centre.

"We received information from well wishers that the suspect was doing business of selling the drug at Makawa trading centre, and immediately we rushed to the trading centre however we did not found the suspect. We went to his house where we found the suspect with 20 kilogrammes and twists of Cannabis Sativa," She said.

Daudi added that the suspect was instantly arrested and the Cannabis Sativa was seized.

She said that the suspect would appear before court to answer the charge of being found with dangerous drug.

Daudi appreciated the good working relationship which exists between Police and Members of the public in fighting against crime in Malawi.