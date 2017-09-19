Malawi: Church Constructs New School in Blantyre

Blantyre — Mpachika Church of Central African Presbyterian (CCAP) under the Blantyre Synod has constructed a new secondary school to help ease education challenges faced by the youths in the country.

Speaking in an interview with the Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Sunday, Session Clerk for the church, Nophan Chiperere, said the decision to construct the school was made by the church after observing challenges faced by the youths in the area when searching for better education.

"Our church through the meetings we held at management level concluded that the church should open a secondary school to ease challenges faced by our members looking for quality education for their children," he explained.

Chiperere cited long distances, high school fees and also poor teaching standards as some of the challenges experienced by youths seeking an education in the country.

He said educated youths are crucial in order for a church and a country to develop.

"We need well educated youths who can explore better ways of developing the church and country hence they need quality education," the Session clerk said.

Chiperere said the school has already started registering students from different church denominations and is offering both normal and afternoon classes.

Group Village Headwoman (GVH) Misesa in whose area the school is located hailed the church for constructing the school saying it will promote education in her area.

She pledged to support authorities at the school and urge parents to send their wards to the school.

The new secondary school is expected to open its doors on Monday, September 28, 2017 with students enrolled in all classes from forms 1 up to 4.

School fees is pegged at K25, 000 per term.