Malawi: Government Cautions Chiefs to Desist From Corruption

Nkhotakota — Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Kondwani Nankhumwa, has warned chiefs in the country to desist from corruption in the course of their duties.

Nankhumwa issued the warning on Saturday while confirming the chieftainship of Traditional Authority (TA) Makuta and elevation of Sub Chief Nkhanga at Chigumula and Mapala Football grounds respectively in Nkhotakota district.

He said the office of the President has received reports that a certain chief in Nkhotakota is demanding hundred thousand kwacha (MK100, 000) from people for them to be elevated to different traditional leadership positions.

"The state president is aware that a certain chief in Nkhotakota is alleged to have installed 67 village heads illegally and demanded K100, 000.00 from each leader.

"I do not want to mention his identity but what you should know is that government is aware and will investigate the matter, once found he (suspected chief) will be dealt with," Nankhumwa warned.

During the ceremony Nankhumwa said it pleased the State President to confirm Makuta's chieftainship and elevate Nkhanga because of their commitment to development and that their subjects have trust on them.

On that note, the minister urged the newly installed chief to encourage parents and guardians to send their children particularly girls to school for them to be reliable and productive citizens.

President Peter Mutharika appointed T/A Makuta in August last year and was elevated soon after the appointment. However, late Chief Malengachanzi was against the elevation prompting him to obtain a court injunction.

"We are here only to confirm that the court ruled in favour of Makuta hence the celebration," said the minister.

Speaking at the function, Parliamentarian for Nkhotakota South, Grezerder Jeffrey who is also Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Secretary General, called on the chiefs to work with the government of the day for them to realize development in their respective areas.

Apart from confirming Chief Makuta and elevating Sub T/A Nkhanga she also commended the President for providing of electricity to the rural areas in the district and for construction of Dzumbo Bridge which is under construction in the area of Sub T/A Nkhanga.

Jeffrey thanked Chief Mwadzama for demonstrating kindness by recommending Senior Group Village Nkhanga to be a Sub T/A appealing to other chiefs to emulate what Mwadzama had done.

According to information provided by the council, chieftaincy of both Makuta and Nkhanga are of Chewa tradition and culture and that they are related to senior chiefs Mwadzama and Kanyenda of Nkhotakota district.