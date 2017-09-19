Angola: Cuando Cubango - Memorial to Victory of Cuito Cuanavale Battle Unveiled

Cuito Cuanavale — The Angolan President, José Eduardo dos Santos, inaugurated on Tuesday the memorial to the victory of the Cuito Cuanavale battle, south-eastern Cuando Cubango province, built in honor of the combatants who fought and defended this locality against the occupation of the then apartheid regime.

After unveiling the plaque, followed by the cutting of the ribbon, the Angolan statesman witnessed the hoisting of the flag of the Republic and watched a video that depicts the various stages of the construction of the memorial.

He laid a wreath on the monument in honor of the soldiers of that battle, toured the wall of the heroes, area where are drawn several figures of the combatants fallen in the defense of the national territory, the museum and lit the eternal flame of the memorial.

The memorial symbolises the heroic resistance of the Angolan combatants against the South African armed forces invasion, at the time of the apartheid regime that ruled South Africa.

In the area of the memorial one also finds different infrastructures, some of which are still being built or being finished, such as a conferences centre, one library and one museum where visitors can see the spoils of that battle.

ANGOP has learnt that nearby a tourism village is going to be built, which will have infrastructures like flats, restaurants, social centres and other commercial establishments.

The Cuito Cuanavale Battle was a decisive turning point in the war that was going on for many years.

The reference date in the military confrontation between the then People's Armed Forces for the Liberation of Angola (FAPLA) and the invading South African forces is 23 March, 1988.

The FAPLA, supported by Cuban soldiers and advisers, managed to put up a brave resistance against the foreign military aggression and imposed themselves over the invaders on 23 March, 1988.

The defeat of the invading forces caused the South African apartheid regime to promote quadripartite talks that led to the signing of the New York Agreement which, consequently, brought about the independence of Namibia and the end of the apartheid regime in South Africa, thus facilitating a new democratic era in those two countries.