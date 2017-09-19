Angola: President Dos Santos Leaves for Cuando Cubango Province

Luanda — President José Eduardo dos Santos left Tuesday morning for the south-eastern Cuando Cubango Province, where he will inaugurate the memorial that honours the bravery of those that fought in the renowned 1988 Cuito Cuanavale Battle against the then apartheid forces of South Africa.

The Head of State was bid farewell by several members of his Executive, with highlight on the Vice President of the Republic, Manuel Domingos Vicente.

The Cuito Cuanavale Battle was a decisive turning point in the war that was going on for many years.

The reference date in the military confrontation between the then People's Armed Forces for the Liberation of Angola (FAPLA) and the invading South African forces is 23 March, 1988.

The FAPLA, supported by Cuban soldiers and advisers, managed to put up a brave resistance against the foreign military aggression and imposed themselves over the invaders on 23 March, 1988.

The defeat of the invading forces caused the South African apartheid regime to promote quadripartite talks that led to the signing of the New York Agreement which, consequently, brought about the independence of Namibia and the end of the apartheid regime in South Africa, thus facilitating a new democratic era in those two countries.