19 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Annual UN General Assembly Begins On Tuesday

Tagged:

Related Topics

New York — The General Assembly of the United Nations is beginning this Tuesday in New York, with its 72nd session of debates on various themes of the world events, such as peace, security and environmental issues, among other things.

The UN General Assembly, to be presided over by the Slovenian Foreign minister, Miroslav Lajcák, will bring together 193 Member States, whose theme for this year is: "Focusing on People - Striving for Peace and a Decent Life for all on a Sustainable Planet".

According to its official programme, the session is due to start at 9h00 am local time, (2 p.m Angola time) with presentation of the annual report by the UN General Secretary, António Guterres, followed by speeches of Heads of States and government or their representatives.

It is not public the political diplomatic criterion used for the alignment of the speakers, but it is a clear that the first one has unchangeably been the Brazilian Head of State followed by the US President.

The Guinea-Conakry President, Alpha Condé, will be the third and first African statesman to address the Assembly.

The Angolan delegation to the event is being led by the head of the Permanent Mission to United Nations, ambassador Ismael Gaspar Martins.

The annual General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly is the occasion for world leaders to gather at UN Headquarters to discuss global issues.

Angola

Angolan Community in Italy Briefed On Electoral Process

The Angolan ambassador to Italy, Florêncio de Almeida, on Saturday in Roma, said the general election held on last… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.