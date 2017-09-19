Angola: Annual UN General Assembly Begins On Tuesday

New York — The General Assembly of the United Nations is beginning this Tuesday in New York, with its 72nd session of debates on various themes of the world events, such as peace, security and environmental issues, among other things.

The UN General Assembly, to be presided over by the Slovenian Foreign minister, Miroslav Lajcák, will bring together 193 Member States, whose theme for this year is: "Focusing on People - Striving for Peace and a Decent Life for all on a Sustainable Planet".

According to its official programme, the session is due to start at 9h00 am local time, (2 p.m Angola time) with presentation of the annual report by the UN General Secretary, António Guterres, followed by speeches of Heads of States and government or their representatives.

It is not public the political diplomatic criterion used for the alignment of the speakers, but it is a clear that the first one has unchangeably been the Brazilian Head of State followed by the US President.

The Guinea-Conakry President, Alpha Condé, will be the third and first African statesman to address the Assembly.

The Angolan delegation to the event is being led by the head of the Permanent Mission to United Nations, ambassador Ismael Gaspar Martins.

The annual General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly is the occasion for world leaders to gather at UN Headquarters to discuss global issues.