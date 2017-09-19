Angola: Huambo - Over 28.000 Hectares of Land Prepared for Cultivation

Londuimbali — At least 28.053 hectares of land have been prepared for the agricultural campaign 2017/2018 in Londuimbali municipality, central Huambo province.

This was said on Monday to Angop by the local director of the Agrarian Development Station (EDA), Alcino Ndovala, reiterating that the referred lands belong to 14.042 peasant families.

In comparison to previous agricultural campaign 2016/2017, the official explained that it was recorded an increase of 9.053 hectares, which resulted from the encouragement made by the local government that facilitated the access to fertilizers, seeds and agricultural implements.

Alcino Ndovala ensured that EDA will provide the necessary technical assistance to the peasant families in order to secure the agricultural productivity.

He also stressed that from the total of lands prepared, 500 hectares will be corrected with calcium so as to increase its production capacity.