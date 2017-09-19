19 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Huambo - Over 28.000 Hectares of Land Prepared for Cultivation

Tagged:

Related Topics

Londuimbali — At least 28.053 hectares of land have been prepared for the agricultural campaign 2017/2018 in Londuimbali municipality, central Huambo province.

This was said on Monday to Angop by the local director of the Agrarian Development Station (EDA), Alcino Ndovala, reiterating that the referred lands belong to 14.042 peasant families.

In comparison to previous agricultural campaign 2016/2017, the official explained that it was recorded an increase of 9.053 hectares, which resulted from the encouragement made by the local government that facilitated the access to fertilizers, seeds and agricultural implements.

Alcino Ndovala ensured that EDA will provide the necessary technical assistance to the peasant families in order to secure the agricultural productivity.

He also stressed that from the total of lands prepared, 500 hectares will be corrected with calcium so as to increase its production capacity.

Angola

Angolan Community in Italy Briefed On Electoral Process

The Angolan ambassador to Italy, Florêncio de Almeida, on Saturday in Roma, said the general election held on last… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.