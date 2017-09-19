Angola: Uíge - Provincial Government Signs Partnership Agreement With Agrogest

Uíge — A partnership agreement aimed at boosting and managing rural farms in Uige province was signed on Friday here between the provincial government and Agrogest Company.

Under the agreement, Agrogest will build an agricultural distribution logistics center to set up a system for trade and organizing 16 farms in several municipalities in the province, its director Vacherot Thomas told reporters.

The objective of the partnership is also to increase production and boost the development of agriculture to combat poverty among peasants.

The goods produced will be traded in various regions of the country.

Agrogest is a company that provides support, develop and promote sustainable production models in order to achieve an economic, agricultural and socially responsible activity.