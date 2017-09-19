19 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angolan Community in Italy Briefed On Electoral Process

Rome — The Angolan ambassador to Italy, Florêncio de Almeida, on Saturday in Roma, said the general election held on last August 23 in Angola, set an important turning point in the country's consolidation of democracy.

The diplomat said so on Saturday when briefing the Angolan community in Italy on the electoral process, stressing that the polls were held under the spirit of democracy, whose winner was the ruling MPLA and its presidential candidate, João Lourenço.

Florêncio de Almeida, who had been one of the national observers in the elections, made a retrospect on the main stages of the process up to the disclosure of the final results by the National Electoral Commission (CNE).

On the occasion, copies of the State Gazette with official map containing the results of the general election2017 were handed out.

