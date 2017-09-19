15 September 2017

Lesotho Times (Maseru)

Lesotho: Denim and Sneakers Bash Welcomes Spring

By Mohalenyane Phakela

AFRO Sounds has lined up a Denim and Sneakers event which will see the best dressed reveller walk away with M1000 at Maseru Central Park on 23 September.

The event is part of efforts to celebrate the end of the long chilly winter and welcome the new spring season.

Event organiser, Afro DJ, said he hoped to promote lifestyle events around the country to provide entertainment.

"Theme parties are more about giving patrons the best experience rather than them focusing on who is going to perform," he told the Weekender this week.

"The Denim and Sneaker concept is also to motivate patrons to dress up every time they attend events so as to bring class, hence the prize money. It is not about how expensive one's outfit is but the ability to dress in a smart way, knowing what suits your body best.

"I had thought of giving alcohol as a prize for the best dressed but then it came to my mind that maybe that someone went out of their way to get new outfit for the show so it would be better to compensate the expenditure with M1 000."

Some of the performers include Trybz, NINE24, BoxFr3sh, Kopper and Vesta.

"There is no foreign act on the line-up is because I believe Afrodj has grown to be a sought after brand which Basotho will not hesitate to support. It is also high time we started believing in our own for the rest of the world to take us seriously.

"Afro Sound seeks to change the entertainment landscape by offering quality events. The idea is to tap into different parts of the country with the next theme to be Shorts and Shades in summer," he said.

